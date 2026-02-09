Garifuna Heritage Foundation to launch activities Tuesday

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation is preparing to host activities in observance of National Heroes and Heritage Month 2026, which will be observed during the month of March.

As part of these activities, the foundation will host the 13th International Garifuna Conference and the Annual National School’s Garifuna Folk Festival & History Expo.

An official launch will take place tomorrow, Tuesday February 10th commencing at 9am at the UWI Global Campus Conference Room.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related