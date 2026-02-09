Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday emphasises push to grow blue economy

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, has underscored the Government’s commitment to advancing the blue economy.

He made this statement at a recent handover ceremony, at which St. Vincent and the Grenadines received an EC$8 million grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to strengthen social support for the country’s most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Friday highlighted the valuable expertise Taiwan brings, particularly in the development of the fishing industry and agriculture.

