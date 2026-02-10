Governor General, His Excellency Stanley John, KC, delivered his inaugural Throne Speech on Monday, outlining the Government’s vision for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Throne speech marked the commencement of the First Session of the 12th Parliament.

The Governor General said the Government has set out a development agenda founded mainly on four economic pillars: agriculture, tourism, the blue economy, and the new economy.

The Head of State emphasized Government’s commitment to sustainability and economic recovery.

The Budget Session marked a first with the inclusion of a sign language interpreter, making parliamentary proceedings accessible to deaf and hearing impaired citizens.

