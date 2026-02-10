Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday on Monday presented his first National Budget outlining a comprehensive plan aimed at fostering economic recovery.

Prime Minister Friday detailed economic recovery initiatives during his Budget Address with the theme, From Rescue to Resilience – Building One Nation Together.

He said the Government will use an all hands on deck approach to address the national debt situation.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government is committed to ensuring that it does not default on the repayment of the national debt.

