13th International Garifuna Conference set for March in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The 13th International Garifuna Conference will be held next month with the theme, “Sacred Grounds, Strategic Goals: Inclusion, Reparations, Balliceaux and the 2030 Pathway to Garifuna Empowerment.”

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation will host the conference from March 11 to 13, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at a Media launch this morning, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, David Darkie Williams said the Foundation is committed to enhancing the Conference every year.

Head of site of the University of the West Indies Global Campus – St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette restated the University’s commitment to the hosting of the conference.

And, Representative of the Ministry of Education Nashaki Samuel says the Ministry is pleased to partner with this important exercise

