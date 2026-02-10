Garifuna Folk Festival to celebrate Cultural Heritage on March 6th

Primary and Secondary Schools will come together to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Garifuna people, during the Annual Garifuna Folk Festival and History Exhibition.

The Festival will be held on March 6th at Independence Park.

Team leader for the Garifuna Folk Festival, Claydonna Peters says the festival will be held under the theme, “Children of Chatoyer – Fruits of Our Heritage”.

Peters underscored the importance of the Folk Festival for both teachers and students.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related