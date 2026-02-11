Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, said his Ministry is well positioned to serve as the driving force behind the pillars of development announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday during his Budget presentation on Monday.

He made the statement during his contribution to the Budget Debate.

Minister Jackson said a number of programmes will be undertaken through his portfolio of Digital Transformation to assist the country in its national development.

Minister Jackson also vowed to continue working to transform the lives of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

