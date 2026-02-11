J. F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia to be closed for maintenance

Extensive rehabilitative works are currently ongoing at the J. F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia.

Chief Executive Officer of Argyle International Airport (AIA), Josette Greaves, said the airport will remain closed until February 17 to allow for essential work at the facility, including the sealing of the runway.

Greaves added that work is also expected to take place on the Terminal Building at J. F. Mitchell Airport during the eleven-day closure of the facility.

She outlined some of the work scheduled to be done during the closure and also spoke about additional projects planned for later this year.

