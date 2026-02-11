Minister of Agriculture Hon. Israel Bruce commits to reducing imports and growing Agricultural Exports

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce said his Ministry is focused on reducing national imports while increasing exports.

He made this statement during his contribution to the budget debate.

Minister Bruce said the figures for the importation of agricultural produce have continued to increase over the past five years, noting that the trend is concerning.

He said agriculture remains one of the cornerstones of national development and that his ministry will be working assiduously to ensure the growth of the country’s agricultural industry.

