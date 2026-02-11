Development projects for East Kingstown

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, said residents of his East Kingstown constituency will soon see the rollout of an extensive range of development projects across their communities.

Contributing to the Budget Debate, Minister Bramble said many of the initiatives are aimed at strengthening economic activity and expanding wellness programmes for residents.

Minister Bramble said the 2026 Budget includes provisions for the creation of safe spaces for families and the improvement of sports facilities in East Kingstown.

Minister Bramble said the East Kingstown constituency is home to seven mas bands, a steel orchestra and numerous soca artistes, adding that there will also be significant cultural development within the constituency.

The Minister said the plans for East Kingstown are deliberate and practical and are intended to support national development.

