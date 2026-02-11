Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday announces the operationalisation of the National Development Bank to boost small and medium-sized enterprises and startups

The country cannot experience real economic growth without unlocking the productive potential of its people.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, made this statement during his presentation of the National Budget Address in Parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Friday said that the country’s transformation must be driven by small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

Prime Minister Friday said that, for this reason, the Government will this year establish and operationalize the National Development Bank, which will support the development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

He said the establishment of the National Development Bank will provide an avenue through which national growth can be achieved.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related