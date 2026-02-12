The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced an increase in its subvention to Vincy Mas, the country’s premier cultural festival.

Minister of Culture, Kashacka Cupid, made the announcement during his contribution to the 2026 Budget Debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Cupid said the financial increase for Vincy Mas recognizes its economic and cultural impact on communities nationwide.

The Minister noted that culture is a critical component of the country’s tourism product.

