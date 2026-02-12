Government launches Good Citizen Campaign to build community spirit

The Government will be launching a Good Citizen Campaign in a move to enhance community spirit nationwide.

The announcement was made by Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John, during her contribution to the Budget Debate this morning.

Minister John said the initiative is aimed at empowering individuals to make a positive impact in their own neighbourhoods.

Minister John outlined several initiatives that will be undertaken as part of the Good Citizen Campaign.

