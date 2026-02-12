Pediatric wards are now included in plans for the Arnos Vale Hospital

Pediatric wards will form part of the new Acute Referral Hospital currently under construction at Arnos Vale.

Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Hon. Daniel Cummings, made the announcement during his contribution to the budget debate on Wednesday.

Minister Cummings also indicated that the Ministry of Health will continue its partnership with the World Pediatrics, which delivers advanced pediatric care to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean.

