North Leeward tourism to get a boost in 2026

Minister of Tourism, Maritime Affairs, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow has announced a new development project for North Leeward.

During his contribution to the 2026 Budget Debate, Minister Shallow revealed that the Government will be undertaking the Troumaca Bottom Bay Recreational Development Project, valued at over $6 million dollars.

Minister Shallow also disclosed that renovations will be carried out at Dark View Falls to strengthen its appeal as a recreational and tourism destination.

