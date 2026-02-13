Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Friday 13th February, 2026 Z Jack February 13, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print Local Health Officials are warning against Sexually Transmitted Infections STIs this Valentines Day which will be celebrated on Saturday. Here’s more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/VALENTNES-DAY-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 12th February,2026Next: Government to work closely with the private sector Related Stories Latest News News & Sports The National Media Agency to improve the efficiency of the Government’s Information Service Z Jack February 13, 2026 Latest News News & Sports 2026 Budget approved and passed in the House of Assembly today Z Jack February 13, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Minister of Health calls for a ban on sugary drinks in schools Z Jack February 13, 2026
