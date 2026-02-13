Senator and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Chieftain Neptune said the Government will continue to work closely with the private sector to ensure national development and benefits for all Vincentians.

During his contribution to the Budget Debate, Minister Neptune said the state has been the primary employer of Vincentians over the years, and there must be a shift, if the country is to maximize the potential of its people and achieve real economic growth.

He added that the Government will continue to work with the private sector to ensure that jobs are created, businesses can operate and grow, and economic growth is sustained for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Neptune said the Government continues to hold successful meetings with the private sector, the most recent of which was held at the National Insurance Services Conference Room, and these discussions have continued to be very successful.

He added that the private sector is fully committed to working closely with the Government to grow the economy and ensure prosperity for Vincentians.

