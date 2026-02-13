St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to grapple with rising crime rates.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, revealed that the country recorded a total of 188 homicides over the past 4 years, directly affecting 188 families.

Minister Leacock further noted that the homicide rate places St. Vincent and the Grenadines among the most violent countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related