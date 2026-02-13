Minister of Health calls for a ban on sugary drinks in schools

Minister of Health, Hon. Daniel Cummings, is calling for a ban on sugary drinks in an effort to promote healthier lifestyles among students.

Minister Cummings raised concerns about unhealthy habits and practices while contributing to the Budget Debate this week.

He is encouraging schools to offer healthier alternatives, including water, as a vital step toward improving children’s health and well-being.

The Health Minister also expressed concern about rising childhood obesity rates and called for increased public awareness campaigns on the effects of hypertension and diabetes.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related