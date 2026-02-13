2026 Budget approved and passed in the House of Assembly today

The 2026 Budget amounting to 1.9 billion EC dollars was approved and passed in Parliament earlier today.

After a week of debates, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday successfully wrapped up the budget session, following debate from Members of Parliament.

Prime Minister Friday said the Budget presented under the theme, “From Rescue to resilience, building one nation together,” is an inclusive budget.

Prime Minister Friday says that SVG is open for business and partnerships, as the government charts a forward-looking path for the country.

