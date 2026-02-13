The National Media Agency to improve the efficiency of the Government’s Information Service

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing efforts to amalgamate the Public Information Service.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Laverne King, made this statement during her contribution to the Budget Debate.

Minister King said the move will streamline and improve the efficiency of the Government’s Information Service, and that the new information network will be called the National Media Agency (NMA).

Minister King said there will also be an integration of media training and services into the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College to ensure the nation’s youths are ready for the Government’s futuristic plans for media and communication in the country.

