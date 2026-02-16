Barrouallie School Students launch book entitled, Little Pens – Big Dreams, Stories and Poems

A book written by students of the Barrouallie Government School was launched today as part of activities to observe Literacy Week.

The book is entitled, Little Pens – Big Dreams, Stories and Poems from the Barrouallie Government School Young Authors. It is comprised of 38 poems and stories written by students from Grades one to six.

Principal of the School, Joy Davis-Haynes says the book project came about as an initiative to promote literacy in the school.

The Literacy Week activities under the theme, “Read What You Write – Build Intelligent Minds.”

