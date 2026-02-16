Government commences Overland Water Project

The Government has commenced the development of the Overland Water Supply System.

Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday announced during his Budget Address that the 23-million-dollar, groundwater-based investment is designed to secure reliable water for climate vulnerable communities in the north-east.

The Prime Minister said this project marks a deliberate shift away from fragile surface water systems towards resilient, climate-proof groundwater sources.

Prime Minister Friday said beyond Overland; they are modernising both the physical network and the information systems that underpin water delivery across the State.

The Prime Minister said his government has set out a clear and practical roadmap to ensure that no community is left behind.

