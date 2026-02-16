Minister of Family and Gender Affairs pushes for the establishment of a child care facility for girls

The establishment of a child care facility for girls is a high priority for the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister responsible for Family and Gender Affairs, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox, said gender and child development are two of the main areas of focus for her Ministry.

Contributing to the Budget Debate, Minister Velox said the facility will be specifically designed for girls aged 12 to 17, who require protection and specialized care.

Minister Velox also announced an increase in the amount paid to persons involved in the Foster Care Programme.

