The Ministry of Agriculture will be seeking to address concerns about the Vincy Fresh Agro‑Processing Programme in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his budget presentation on Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Israel Bruce told Parliament that farmers have been voicing serious concerns about this initiative.

The Agricultural Minister also revealed that the programme carries a huge bill, and his Ministry aims to reduce it, by mid-March 2026.

