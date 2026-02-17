Government takes zero tolerance approach to Praedial Larceny

The Government will be implementing a zero tolerance approach to Praedial Larceny.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday made this statement during his presentation of the National Budget Address in Parliament.

The Prime Minister said the theft of farmers produce is a major issue and his administration will be dealing with this issue with urgency and seriousness by establishing a special Police unit to address this matter.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government will also be reintroducing Agricultural Science in schools as the administration aims to ensure that more of the nation’s youths get involved in the Agriculture industry.

