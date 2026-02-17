“Little Tokyo” and Capital Kingstown set for facelift

The Government will be embarking on an exercise to refurbish the Kingstown Bus Terminal, also known as Little Tokyo.

Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Honourable Andrew John made this statement during his contribution to the budget debate.

Minister John said the Government is going to re-evaluate the previous Government’s development plans for Little Tokyo and Capital Kingstown.

Minister John said the Government plans to enhance the city to a point where it will be welcomed by everyone.

Minister John also outlined some of the plans which will be undertaken for capital Kingstown as part of his Urban Development portfolio.

