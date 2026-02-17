NCTI gears up for IT Conference on February 18th

The National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI) is preparing to hold the NCTI IT Conference this Wednesday February 18th.

The conference forms part of ongoing efforts to support national development through innovation, digital transformation, and skills training in alignment with the education and workforce development agenda.

It will bring together students, educators, industry partners, policy makers, and other key stakeholders to explore the future of technology and technical education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The conference will focus on several important initiatives and national priorities, including the introduction of IT programming in primary schools and the growing role of businesses in technology and the opportunities within the digital economy

Wednesday’s conference will commence at 9am at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related