Zero Hunger Trust Fund celebrates 10 years

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund today launched a programme of activities to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s launch, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow said the anniversary is a major achievement and reflects on the significant work carried out under this initiative.

Minister Shallow said no Vincentian should go hungry and the Zero Hunger Trust Fund must be commended.

Minister Shallow also commended all partners and stakeholders who continue to play an active role in the noble work of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

The Minister also reiterated his commitment to the continued work of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

