IICA Representative makes courtesy call to Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, on Monday, received a courtesy call from Gregg C. E. Rawlings, Representative of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to the Eastern Caribbean States, at the Ministry’s Office.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting provided a valuable opportunity for constructive dialogue on a range of issues of shared interest.

Discussions focused on ongoing and planned initiatives, as well as opportunities for strengthened collaboration in support of agricultural development and related programmes across the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable development, food security, and economic growth within the Eastern Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related