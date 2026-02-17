Minister of State Laverne King advocates for safe schools for the Nation’s children

The Government said it is committed to ensuring that schools are a safe space for the nation’s children.

Senator and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Laverne King made this statement during her contribution to the budget debate.

Minister King gave the commitment that she will ensure the establishment of a platform where sexual abuse in schools can be reported anonymously.

She also reminded the nation’s teachers that she will always be there to listen to their concerns.

Minister King stated that she will also advocate for raising the age of consent in the country to better protect the nation’s vulnerable youth.

