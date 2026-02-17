Public servants urged not to bring any partisan politics to their jobs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock has reminded Public Servants that the Government has no intention of firing anyone as long as they conduct their duties to the best of their abilities.

He made this statement during his contribution to the budget debate.

Minister Leacock further noted that the Government is inclusive and while everyone has a right to their political choice they must not bring any partisan politics to their jobs.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Government is also open and receptive to the ideas of everyone and they are willing to listen to the public.

