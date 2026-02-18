C.W Prescod Primary Students celebrate Literacy Week with storytelling and poems
Students from the C.W Prescod primary school, were involved in an activity this week, as part of Literacy Week.
Students from Grades three to six visited several business places to share the joy of reading and storytelling.
Class Teacher Breya John said the students recited their original poem, “Vincy Tales.”
John said the young Ambassadors represented the school with excellence.
You must be logged in to post a comment.