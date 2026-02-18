The Government will implement a comprehensive Economic Stabilization and Transformation Plan covering the period 2026 to 2035.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday said the purpose of this plan is to stabilize the public finances, restore economic momentum, and to protect the most vulnerable.

As part of this plan, Dr. Friday said the Government is placing the public debt on a firm and credible downward path.

The Prime Minister also explained that the consolidation strategy rests on four mutually reinforcing pillars.

According to Dr. Friday, the Government is laying the groundwork to move decisively from rescue to resilience. He noted that fiscal responsibility will be a permanent feature of governance in the country.

