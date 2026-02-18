The Ministry of National Security will be implementing strategies aimed at dismantling gang activities in schools across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock raised the issue while contributing to the 2026 Budget Debate.

The Minister described the presence of gangs in schools as a national crisis.

Minister Leacock said decisive measures will be undertaken to dismantle criminal networks in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

