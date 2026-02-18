Love drives Ministry of Social Welfare’s commitment to vulnerable citizens
Following the commemoration of Valentine’s Day, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Disaster Management, and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John, reflected on how love extends beyond one day.
In a recent interview, Minister John reflected that love is a daily practice; one that guides her ministry’s commitment to the most vulnerable citizens in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
