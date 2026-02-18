National Day of Prayer “Restore Campaign” to impact communities across SVG

The Government will be introducing a National and Zonal community Day of Prayer Campaign, aimed at fostering unity and spiritual reflection.

This announcement was made by Minister with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon. Shevern John during her contribution to the Budget Debate.

She said the Government will partner with faith-based organizations in this important initiative dubbed, “Restore Campaign”

Minister John said the Restore Campaign will target twenty four communities nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related