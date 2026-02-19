Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 19th February,2026 Z Jack February 19, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print The Ministry of Agriculture is preparing to roll out an extensive programme to address the infestation of the Giant African Snail. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/GIANT-AFRICAN-SNAIL-INFESTATION-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow encourages togetherness and national developmentNext: Government to establish Forensic Drug Laboratory to expand crime fighting capabilities Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Government to establish Forensic Drug Laboratory to expand crime fighting capabilities Z Jack February 19, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow encourages togetherness and national development Z Jack February 19, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Security officials assure public strikes carried out in local waters were linked to narcotics trafficking Z Jack February 19, 2026
