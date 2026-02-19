Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow encourages togetherness and national development

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development and Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency, Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow is appealing to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to exercise patience and work together to make the country a better place.

He made this appeal during the North Leeward Matters community consultation programme on Wednesday night.

Minister Shallow said that, now that the General Election has concluded, Vincentians should put partisan politics aside and begin working together for the betterment of the entire country.

Minister Shallow appealed to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to embrace neighbourliness once again and work together towards national development.

