Security officials assure public strikes carried out in local waters were linked to narcotics trafficking

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force assured the public that recent military activity in local waters was a precise, intelligence led strike against a vessel linked to narcotics trafficking, not aimed at fishermen.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Enville Williams revealed that the operation, conducted on February 13th by U.S. Southern Command, was based on precise intelligence targeting organized drug trafficking.

Additionally, the COP stated that following the strike, authorities uncovered large quantities of cocaine and so far, 9 kilos have been seized.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Immigration, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, clarified today that the recent military operation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines waters was a precise, intelligence-driven strike against a drug trafficking vessel.

He further stressed a crucial distinction, this was a military to police briefing, not a formal communication from the U.S. State Department to the government.

