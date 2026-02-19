The Government will be investing heavily to ensure that the Fisheries Industry can contribute even more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday made this statement during his presentation of his National Budget Address in Parliament.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government has allocated 10.9 million dollars for high impact investment projects which will drive economic growth both on mainland St. Vincent and in the Grenadines.

Dr Friday said the Government will also prioritize the rehabilitation of the Owia and Chateaubelair fishing centres under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project, VEEP.

