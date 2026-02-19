Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, stated on NBC Radio that private sector growth is vital to the nation’s future, particularly as government resources remain constrained.

He stressed that, given the country’s significant debt burden and limited fiscal space, the government can no longer serve as the primary engine of economic growth. Instead, he reaffirmed that the private sector, driven by individual creativity, ambition, and enterprise, must take the lead in advancing the nation’s economic recovery.

Prime Minister Friday said that by fostering private sector innovation, new jobs will be created, taxes will be paid, and a more resilient economy will take shape.

Prime Minister Friday further outlined a targeted plan for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing a strategic partnership with the private sector, both domestically and through foreign investment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related