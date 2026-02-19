Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday said the Government continues to receive positive feedback from the Budget which was presented last week.

He made this statement during an interview with NBC Radio this morning, where he discussed how Budget 2026 aims to deliver a better future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Friday added that he remains committed to ensuring the Government’s plans meet the needs of the people through a variety of strategic initiatives.

Prime Minister Friday said while large developmental projects are necessary, the Government’s first focus is on the needs of the people and their circumstances.

