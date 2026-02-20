Government investigates military incident in local waters resulting in death of Lucian fishermen

The Government is actively investigating the military operation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ territorial waters which led to the death of two Fishermen from neighbouring St. Lucia.

Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday addressed the issue Thursday while speaking on NBC Radio.

The Prime Minister said this is a very concerning and troubling incident and the Government is taking the matter very seriously.

Prime Minister Friday expressed concern for fisherfolk, but encouraged them to remain alert.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related