Fishermen urged to stay safe and report suspicious activity

Coast Guard Commander Deon Henry, has urged local fishermen to prioritize safety at sea following a recent military operation in the country’s waters.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Commander Henry emphasized the importance of a “float plan,” where each fisherman informs family or authorities about their route and expected return time.

He also advised fishermen to wear bright colors for easier identification and urged them to report any suspicious activity, particularly from non-national vessels, to both the Coast Guard and the police.

Commander Henry confirmed that the vessel was struck by a missile within the country’s waters, as was reported by Southern Command on February 13th.

He stated that fishermen at the location saw the strike near the fish-attracting devices installed in 2024, about 45 miles southeast of Saint Vincent, in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

