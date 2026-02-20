Prime Minister Friday calls for urgent investment and education reform

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, has emphasized the urgent need for aggressive investment to revive the ailing economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted high unemployment, calling for a long-term overhaul of education and skills training, ensuring that young people are prepared for the real economy.

Dr. Friday stressed that alongside investment, reducing the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio will be critical to sustainable growth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related