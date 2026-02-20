Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St Claire Leacock addressed public concerns, noting the government’s deliberate caution in responding.

He warned against using sovereignty as a show of strength, noting that true sovereignty is upheld not by military force, but by a steadfast commitment to international law.

Minister Leacock explained that as a sovereign state, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines relies on global institutions such as the United Nations (UN), the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure that its sovereignty is anchored in law, not just power.

