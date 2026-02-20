Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, will travel to St. Kitts and Nevis next week for the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The meeting will take place from February 24 to 27, under the chairmanship of the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Friday says he is looking forward to engaging with his counterparts on very important issues.

