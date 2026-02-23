Governor General highlights Government’s thrust to maximize the potential of the Tourism sector

The Government will maximize the potential of the country’s tourism sector so that everyone can benefit.

Governor-General, His Excellency Stanley John, KC, made this statement as he delivered the Throne Speech, during which he outlined the Government’s vision for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Governor-General said the Government will ensure a climate that attracts foreign investors while also making the tourism sector conducive to the growth of local tourism businesses, resulting in benefits for everyone.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related