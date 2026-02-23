The Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED) is preparing to host a series of Business Clinics across the country during this week under the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project.

Project Coordinator for the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project and Training and Education Coordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED), Keisha Phillips, said the business clinics are designed to reach enterprises in rural communities and sensitize them on various aspects of managing their operations.

Phillips said during the Business Clinics, the CED will present on the topic: Challenges Small Businesses in SVG Face and the first Business Clinic will be held in Marriaqua this Tuesday February 24th at Marriaqua House.

Phillips said the event will run from 10:00am to 3:00pm and she is encouraging business operators in Marriaqua and surrounding communities to be a part of tomorrow’s Business Clinic.

